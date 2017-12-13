12/13/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

The Holiday Fair numbers were good this year and the turkeys the Chamber contributes to this event for the Hospital Auxiliary were all claimed by the December 1 deadline. Any that would have been unclaimed were slated to be donated to the food pantry. The event was held on November 17.

Santa Day was a rousing success with 100 children participating in the gift store. Leftovers went to several places, depending upon the suitability of the items: AWANA, Swing Bed Bingo, Giving Tree, Tiny Turtles Day Care, and the Lord’s Pantry Food Bank.

No candles or items that cannot freeze are not put into storage.