10/10/17 (Tue)

By ALLAN TINKER

A short meeting propelled agenda items into action and a new McLean Electric Member Services Communicator was introduced by MEC General Manager Martin Dahl.

The balance in the checking account was given for the treasurer who as absent. There is a checking account balance of $4,226.

Homecoming was reported to be a success; parade and game were held in Underwood for this year.

Halloween carnival for the kids will be held at the American Legion on Halloween day. Organizer Linda Huelsman was hoping for 15 booths.

The Holiday Fair turkeys (20) are ordered. Ten are given to those whose names are drawn and they are present; ten others do not have to be present to win. Dianne Herr helped with last year’s drawings and would be asked to help again this year.

