10/25/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

Winners of 2016 and 2017 calf categories were announced at the Dakota Feeder Calf Show finale, the Saturday evening banquet. Several winners were not present but the good-sized crowd left few spaces empty at the tables filling the American Legion Hall.

The event was emceed by Paul Singer. DFCS Chairman Darwin Chesrown displayed the auction items and matched trophies and jackets with happy winners of the various divisions.

The 2016 Supreme Carcass Champion was Brenner Angus, $400 and a jacket; second place Carcass Champion was David Bergquist, $300 and a trophy.

Third place Carcass Champion for 2016 was Klain Simmental, $200 and a trophy; fourth place Carcass Champion was Cling Georgenson, $100 and a trophy.

Top Market Value Steers for 2016 was Clint Georgenson who received a jacket.

The 2016 Sale Calf Champion was buyer, Plains Commerce Bank, $300 and a trophy, breeder Jeff Schneider, $200 and a trophy.

Second place 2016 Sale Calf winner was buyer BHG, Inc, trophy, breeder Brenner Angus, trophy; third place Sale Calf, buyer Farmers Security Bank, trophy, breeder Doreen Chesrown, trophy; fourth place Sale Calf, buyer Farmers Security Bank, Trophy and breeder Russell Leidholm, trophy.

The 2017 People’s Choice 600-700 pounds winner was Doreen Chesrown, trophy; People’s Choice Winner 500-600 pounds, was Wayne Chesrown, trophy.

