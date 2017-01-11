11/01/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

The dedication for the community hospital’s front entrance was held on Wednesday, October 25.

Officiating at the formal dedication was Rhonda Stradinger, president of the TLCHA and Tod Graeber, administrator for CHI St Alexius Health Turtle Lake. They welcomed the crowd that gathered to hear of the project and the community spirit behind it.

A prayer and blessing were presented by Sister Agnes Reinert, OSB, from the Garrison Convent.

Angie Svihovec spoke on the project and efforts made by everyone to raise the funds to support the community hospital. Svihovec is the vice-president of Regional Services and State Advocacy for CHI St. Alexius Health.

