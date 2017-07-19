7/19/17 (Wed)



There were 47 entries were the count for the 2017 Turtle Days parade this year, along with various horses and steer entries, which did not register.

Classes of 1957, 1967, 1987 and 1997 from the Turtle Lake-Mercer School came out in force to represent their classes.

Multiple displays from some service organizations, personal entries and business displays added to the final count.

Entries included:

Turtle Lake American Legion Lawrence Stephenson Post 133, Willys Jeep and Legion color guard

Turtle Lake American Legion post pickup and trailer

Turtle Lake American Legion Auxiliary