6/21/17 (Wed)

By Brenden Bergquist, Chapter Reporter

Another year has ended for the Turtle Lake-Mercer FFA Chapter. The year had many accomplishments throughout the school year, including the Parliamentary Procedure Team making it to the Final Four in state. Along with the Final Four, the Livestock team receiving a gold at state, and individuals Brooke Goven placing seventh in the State Agricultural Sales competition; Ryeleigh Laib was awarded an SAE grant of $1,000, and Donnie Goven was District 2 President of the Day.

With all the accomplishments made earlier in the year, students have returned from yet another competition/convention, bringing home even more pride and knowledge.

The chapter recently visited the NDSU campus in Fargo to compete in their final competitions for this school year and to listen to excellent speakers during the convention. Speakers included the state officers who gave retiring addresses, along with keynote speakers, such as Ryan Porter.

Ryan encouraged students to not complain or want something in their lives, but instead to transform their lives so that they can accomplish their goals.