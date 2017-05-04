4/05/17 (Wed)

BY ALLAN TINKER

When one has lived as long, lively and healthy life as Helen Russ, many questions arise. Some, like the number of descendants, require some calculation on fingers and toes, pen and paper.

While Helen wonders to her family why God has not called her yet, they are ready with the answer. “He knows we still need you!”

Helen’s birthday was March 29, marking her 105 years of life in McLean County and the Mercer community. The birthday was celebrated on Sunday, April 2, with her daughter, eight grandchildren, and numerous other relatives, including 12 great-grandchildren, 23 great-great-grandchildren, and friends too numerous to count, some sending greetings if they could not be there.