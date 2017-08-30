8/30/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

The North Dakota Food Freedom law became effective August 1, 2017. On that date, producers could lawfully sell their homemade products under certain general conditions.

According to the Food Freedom website, ND Department of Health had issued “guidelines” to clarify their position on the law, but those guidelines do not have any official teeth. For example, their guidelines appear to require you to get a permit to sell eggs, but that is specifically NOT required. The link to their guidelines is http://www.ndhealth.gov/FoodLodging/CottageFood.asp

The rulemaking process will take months. Until the rules are final, only the actual legislation is enforceable.

Any product created in a kitchen must have a sign or label stating, “This product is made in a home kitchen that is not inspected by the state or local health department.”

ND Food Freedom is selling labels in their webstore, which meet the requirement.

