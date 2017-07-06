6/07/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

With plenty of posters and ads promising family fun looming at the Turtle Lake Legion, there is likely to be a full house for the taco bar and Bingo fundraiser on Sunday, June 11.

Many organizations, such as the Hospital Auxiliary and its salad luncheon on May 7 and the Turtle Lake American Legion, have put their shoulders to the wheel to help the Hospital Association Board of Directors gather funding for the renovation and repair of the front entrance to the Turtle Lake Hospital.

The Hospital Association board members include Beth Anderson, Val Guenthner, Vicky Reinhart, Rhonda Stradinger (president), Joel Johnson (vice-president), Marilyn Saueressig, Vicki Erdmann, Craig Repnow and Shane Sagert.

The luncheon served 130 people with all proceeds going to the fund. There were 32 salads and a kids table of “regular” food for those who had not yet grown to love salads.

The Legion is adding to its $1,000 cash donation by donating the use of its hall and providing a complete Bingo crew with callers. They will divide the pot percentage for the winners and donate their share to the fund.

