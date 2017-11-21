11/21/17 (Tue)

Information courtesy Brooke Goven

Brooke Goven shared her personal experiences with her selection for a week at Girls State.

Goven stated, “Girl’s State was very eventful for those who attended and I was an attendee this year and had a lot of success.

“The week was filled with educational lectures and activities. At the beginning of the week at Girl’s State, a representative from UND taught the girls about law.

“As the week progressed, different activities kept us busy. A few of these activities included running for office, making tie-blankets for veterans, singing and meeting new people.