12/06/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER, Information courtesy FU Insurance Agent Marshall Maxwell

The Turtle Lake Hospital Association received $2,000 from Farmers Union Service Association towards their front entrance renovation project. It is part of the effort of Farmers Union Insurance to support rural communities in their mission from build stronger communities throughout the state of North Dakota.

FUSA was incorporated in September of 1938 to secure and market insurance products to Farmers Union members and residents of North Dakota. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Farmers Education and Cooperative Union of America, North Dakota Division.

