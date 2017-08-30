8/30/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER, information courtesy Cindy Griffin.

Midwest Ag Energy Group (Blue Flint Ethanol) made a $1,000 donation to the Turtle Lake Community Hospital for their current building remodeling project this past Thursday.

Cindy Griffin, Human Relations and Corporate Services Director for Midwest Ag Energy Group presented the donation to Turtle Lake Community Hospital Association Vice President Joel Johnson.

Midwest Ag Energy Group supports the requested donation for this project at the Turtle Lake Community Memorial Hospital. As it is a vital medical resource in the area and the nearest hospital to the Blue Flint Ethanol facility. “We support their request for improvements that can benefit our community, and services that may be needed for our employees that work and live here,” said Griffin.