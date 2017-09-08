8/09/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

Shaun Ness’ first day at work at Turtle Lake Farmers Union Station was August 1. “I brought the rain,” he joked.

Others might add that he brought a sky-full of experience and education for his job as well. With a “ten-year experience for ten years of his life” with the dissolution of the elevator where he was controller, he might fully agree.

A 2002 graduate of Underwood High School, Ness received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from North Dakota State University in 2008. He traveled to Texas to work as a marketing manager for Vitamin Shoppe in Dallas for two years.

Then, it was back to college at University of Mary where he received his Executive Master’s Degree in Business Administration. This degree’s focus is on strategic planning, project management and finance aspects of business administration. He graduated in 2014.

