8/23/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

By anyone’s count, the beginning of school year 2017-2018, just does not get started any better than the color run.

There was cotton candy, ice cream, tee shirts for sale and the race-as hard-you-wish run through the powdered colors. If you went around the cones, you stayed color-free but most opted to get a little green or yellow, just for the fun of it.

The Music Boosters sponsored event and President Warren Bergquist’s able-bodied run-participation-promoter Vice president Kipp Sparrow, along with Treasurer Lesley Jacobs and Secretary Dawn Bergquist put the whole thing together for the 52 people who participated in the color run. Many others just ate some sweet treats, watched and cheered the runners on.

Booster memberships are reasonable with annual dues (September 1, 2017 through August 31, 2018) only $15 for individuals; a family for $25 and businesses for $50. Dues are for individual and team camps, scholarships, and material support.