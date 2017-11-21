11/21/17 (Tue)

By ALLAN TINKER

It was another successful Holiday Fair at the American Legion Hall on Friday to start the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season in full gear forward.

With the Shop Local Saturday event arriving later this week, between the two there will be many opportunities for people to shop locally.

There were the Fair Trade items that offer a variety of items, unique and handmade, each year. From straw decorative birdhouses to jewelry and an assortment of basket sizes and designs, it was a fun table to look over.

There were aromatics to use in many ways. Candles, oils, diffusers, and hang-up-smell-good things lent a nice atmosphere to two booths.

Grandma’s Attic was back with a donation getting you the bargain of your choice, with artwork, books, mementoes, and puzzles abounding.