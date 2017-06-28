6/28/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

The McLean Sheridan Water District annual meeting on June 21 reported noted growth, good records and consistent dependable water quality, all verified by numbers in the reports from Bryce Fischer, CPA, Board Chairman Clifton Dockter, and District Manager Lynn Oberg.

The meeting at Bev’s Café in Turtle Lake, started with a light supper and moved into full meeting mode at 6:30 p.m. with a report from Fischer, of Rath and Mehrer, CPA firm, for the year ending December 31. 2016.

The report showed total assets had increased from $9,067,989 to $9,103,031 from 2015, that, too, an increase from 2014’s $8,648,626.

Total Liabilities showed slightly less than 2015 at $3,021,000 to 2016’s $3,011,158, both more than 2014’s $2,915,003.