8/02/17 (Wed)

IRS imposters are at their old game, but with a new twist. The IRS reports that this current scam is being reported across the country.

Scammers call taxpayers to claim the IRS has already mailed them two certified letters about an outstanding tax bill, but the letters were returned as undeliverable. The scammer threatens immediate arrest unless the tax bill is paid using a prepaid debit card. The scammer falsely contends that the prepaid debit card is linked to the IRS’ Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS).

But you should know that the IRS and its authorized private collection agencies do not accept prepaid debit cards, wire transfers or gift cards as forms of payment. It’s a scam if you are threatened with arrest for nonpayment. The IRS will not direct you to pay through a third party. Tax payments should only be made payable to the U.S. Treasury.