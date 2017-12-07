7/12/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

They were honed for competition this year in a great selection of costumes representing fairy tales, super heroes, storybook characters and miscellaneous. A winner from each division represented earned a cash prize.

There were 12 entries. Division winners were Ava and Aubrey Berger in fairy tale; Alex Pakome in super hero; Griffin and Iyla Kraft in storybook; and Brayden, Braxton and Tucker Volochenko in miscellaneous.

Other contestants were Anthony, Damian and Jamie Anderson in Super Hero; Tayvin and Trae Hahn and Hadley and Lakyn Ziebarth; Ryley Jo, Carter, Kara Ann, Jayden and Ari; Miscellaneous: Charlie Schlichenmayer; Jocelyn Voth; Thad Voth; Kenzi and Robert in Fairy Tale.

Kennedy’s Creations coordinated and sponsored the event. There was no entry fee and a bag of treats was given to everyone that entered. The Kiddie Parade event was held on Main Street of Turtle Lake on Friday night, following the Trinity Lutheran Supper. The parade competition was open to children 12 years of age and younger.

