12/20/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

Familiar with animals since her days growing up on the family farm, Janine has worked as vet assistant, receiving training and certifying in this area in college. She served as a combat medic in the U.S. Army, and most recently started as assistant coach for Girls Varsity fast pitch softball and Junior High Volleyball.

Her years in the Army at Dwight Eisenhower Medical Center gave her the equivalent of CNA licensing. Her work including serving in the ‘stepdown’ Intensive Care Unit, which is a halfway situation between transfer to routine care level from ICU.

She returned to the care of animals in her work while she raised a family of three children, Marissa, Samantha and Chance. She and her ex-husband had shared parenting until the children were grown. They now live in Missouri.