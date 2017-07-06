6/07/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

People do not get to choose where they are born. The truly lucky ones are both born into a country where the ideal foods for health grow and also born into a family with good genes.

Most of the population in the world gets one if they are luckyt, none if not. The lessons at the Northland Community Health Fair on June 1, presented opportunities to adopt a diet that is heart and health better than a typical American diet.

The fair was brought to Ray, Bowbells, Minot, Rolla, Rolette and Turtle Lake this year. Turtle Lake included the McClusky Clinic as well in their site, according to Julie Wagner, Northland Performance Improvement Coordinator.

It was part of a 2015 grant program the North Dakota Health Department that includes colorectal screenings and lifestyle outreach programs.