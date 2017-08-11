11/08/17 (Wed)



By ALLAN TINKER, information courtesy Howard Anderson, Jr.

From a fully renovated and new multi-ownership grocery store in 2012, the Main Street Market was a community endeavor of investors known as The Company Store, Inc. The little marketplace has been a lifeline restored in Turtle Lake.

With the initial seven-investor group funding the opening of a new grocery store in Turtle Lake, Manager Amanda Anderson worked alongside many volunteers to get the former Ken’s, then Barry’s grocery store building, cleaned, fixed, and ready to serve the community.

Affiliated Foods served the new store as wholesaler, with a new look, a new line of products and a new experience that everyone could try. Customers eagerly returned to habits of shopping locally at good prices and a full line of products.

The newly named Main Street Market then made two big transitions in September and October of 2017. On September 25, 2017, the store started using Super Valu as its wholesaler. One month later, the storeowners successfully transitioned ownership from the original nine investors to longtime area Turtle Lake residents Farrah and Nick Faulkner. Farrah is the daughter of Myron and Georgean Lick.

