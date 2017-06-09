9/06/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

For most mutton busting events, the contest is limited to contestants ages four through seven with a maximum weight of 70 pounds. Usually parents or legal guardians of the child must complete the registration and waiver of liability in order for the child to compete. A limit in number of entries accepted is standard for each event and protective headgear (helmets) must be worn.

The 2017 winners in the September 2 Brush Lake rodeo mutton busting event were Ace Erickson of Douglas, first place; Charlie Schlichenmayer, second place; and Anthony Roubal, third place.