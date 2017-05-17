5/17/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

Five new members were inducted into the National Honor Society in the Turtle Lake-Mercer School on April 12. The new members are Hailee Presser, Aaron Klain, Ryeleigh Laib, Benjamin Goven and Brenden Bergquist.

Advisor Lisa Lelm noted that the NHS pillars for selection are leadership, scholarship, character and service.

As an example of the society’s efforts, the following report by Cassidy Schafer is offered.

“Our NHS chapter has been very busy this year! Between individual projects and the things we have done as a group, we have accomplished quite a bit. We started out the year by doing Chuck-a-Duck as a fundraiser at basketball games and it went great! The kids loved it and it was pretty fun for us to put on as well. I think it is safe to say that one of our favorite things that we, as a group, have volunteered for was the Special Olympics.