7/05/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

“It is such an honor, I never dreamt this at all,” said Bev Jesz of Bev’s Café in Turtle Lake. I hope I will have time to get onto the float when it is parade time.”

Jesz had just learned she had been chosen by bank employees for the royal position, officially leading Turtle Days events in the parade.

She will ride in the Bank of Turtle Lake float at the head of the parade on July 8. Bev Neumiller, cashier at the bank, had told her she had been chosen.

Jesz said she could have someone she wanted to have ride with her be on the float, but she has decided not to.