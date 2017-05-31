5/31/17 (Wed)

Nine graduates received their diplomas on May 28 in the Turtle Lake-Mercer gymnasium. It was a breezy and partly sunny day at Turtle Lake.

Before the start of the program, parents, relatives, and friends had their pictures taken with the graduates.

Ushers were Brooke Goven and Erin Schwalk with fanfare performed by the Turtle Lake-Mercer School band under the direction of Ms. Charity Ost. Zoe Smalls gave the official welcome and Shayleigh O’Hanlon, Cassidy Schafer and Josh Vetter sang “A Parting Song” with Zoe Smalls on the flute.

Valedictorian Cassidy Schafer gave her reading and the TL-M Choir sang, “We are One.” Flowers were presented to family members in the audience. Everyone watched a video of the class members through their years of growing up and learning at the school.

Guest speaker was Howard C. Anderson Jr.

Scholarships were awarded by Sharon Hanson, Dollars for Scholars board president and Megan Grosz, DFS board member, with the George and Enid Stroup Family scholarship awarded to Blake Anderson, George M. Stroup Memorial Scholarship awarded to Zoe Smalls, Keith M. Nelson Memorial Scholarship awarded to Katrina Hanson, NDDFS/Bank of ND Local Appreciation award to Donald Goven, Bank of Turtle Lake Employees awarded to Zoe Smalls, Equity Elevator and Dakota West Credit Union awarded to Cassidy Schafer, Touchstone Energy Scholarship awarded to Shayleigh O’Hanlon, Heather Presser Memorial Scholarship to Katrina Hanson by the Presser family, and Chamber of Progress awarded to Shaun Stute.