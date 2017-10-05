5/10/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

Opening with “One Candle” by Andy Beck and Brian Fischer, the Turtle Lake-Mercer High School choir set the pace for a talent-filled concert on April 11 at the school gymnasium. They completed their performance with two other selections: “Drill, Ye Tarriers, Drill,” arranged by Lee Kjetson and “Joggin’ Joggin’, Joggin” by Ruth Arman.

The Turtle Lake-Mercer High School concert featured many award winning musical selections and performers, with two students earning star ratings at regional level. Joshua Vetter and Brenden Bergquist both performed their award winning style in state music vocal and instrumental solo selections. Vetter also received the TL-M Choir perseverance award.

Cassidy Schafer received the TL-M Choir Perseverance Award; Zoe Smalls captured both the

