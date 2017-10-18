10/18/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

The annual Our Saviors Mercer fall bazaar, with lunch and raffles, was again well done. There is always enough to eat, with high approval from several attendees on the borscht.

There were three hand sewn quilted pieces, one of which was a wall hanging. Winners of those were Emma Fischer, wall hanging, and Anita Laib and Amanda Presser, quilts.

A long table of fresh produce and baked items, tempted people to taste local products.

Crafts dotted the area with skilled artisans of many types putting their best up for sale.

Several tables swelled with rummage items, a “make an offer” chance to get a bargain.

The Chinese raffle, with a number of baskets beside the large collections of toys, books, supplies, and other items filled a corner of the room. Just buy a ticket and drop it in the small basket beside the item you would like to win.