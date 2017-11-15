11/15/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

Returning what one has earned in life back to their community in order to promote education and opportunities for others to succeed in life is a common way to show appreciation.

Before Colonel Richard Charles Goven, retired, died on September 28, 2015, he had in place what tombstone he wanted on his grave, who would inherit his earthly possessions and he left a scholarship fund for future generations.

Goven was an accomplished man, with years of service to his country, a well-rounded education and years of experience in business matters. He graduated from the University of North Dakota in 1957 with a degree in mathematics.

