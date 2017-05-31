5/31/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

The Memorial Day Service for the Turtle Lake American Legion Lawrence Stephenson Post 133 started with the service at the Ed Rath Auditorium, with the Advance of Colors, Pledge of Allegiance. Invocation by Pastor Sondra Krogstad and the Vice-Commander Troy Snyder’s greeting.

Music was provided by the Turtle Lake-Mercer School girls ensemble, with Erin Schwalk, Shania Harr, Skylar Harr, Amy Klain and Abbie Bergquist performing. TL-M Music Director Charity Ost and accompanist Mrs. Lynn Singer assisted the group.

Val Guenthner and other Legion Members presented the POW/MIA ceremony with its stark symbolism of an empty chair, folded flag, yellow ribbon, flower and empty glass.

Colonel Jim Olsen, North Dakota National Guard, presented the message for the day, noting his wife Kathy had accompanied him. It was their wedding anniversary and she had chosen to be with him for the ceremony.

His speech is presented here for those who were unable to attend and wish to hear what he had to say.