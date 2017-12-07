7/12/17 (Wed)

Sadie O’shea won first place in Turtle Days Soap Box Derby Race again for the third time.

There were 13 racers. Following is the list of racers and car sponsors for soap box derby race:

Weston Peterson, Levey’s Plumbing & Heating; Kensley Ruffo, Ruffo Family; Cooper Kittler, Schafer Paint & Repair; Bridger Huelsman, McLean McHenry Mutual Insurance Company; Gage Schlafmann, Scott’s; Conner Fiedler, Fiedler Family; Athalia O’Hanlon, Derma Delights; Mya Kittler, Harry’s Auto; Sadie O’Shea,