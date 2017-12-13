12/13/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

The weather dawned cold and snappy but improved slightly as the day went on. Santa Day, December 4, drew a crowd into town, the Santa Store and nearly every stop along the main shopping streets.

Cookies were abundant; there were other snacks also: lefse, popcorn, Chex mix, nuts, mints, decorate-it-yourself sugar cookies.

The Grinch, otherwise known as Reagan Rust, handed out cookies with a chocolate kiss on them, drastically improving the Grinch’s reported attitude on Christmas. These were available at Rust’s Hardware.

The Rexall Drug also had a cookie tray, with Brianna Brezden attending to the welcome-and-have-a-cookie honor.

Main Street Market dispensing owners and staff included Nick Faulkner, Farrah Faulkner, Therese Wentz, Landon Faulkner, Andrew Wahl and Callie Evett. The treats and beverage were fresh and tasty.