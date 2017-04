4/12/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

Lakeside 4-H is hosting a Healthy Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 15, at 10:30 a.m. sharp. The event will be held at Mercer Community Center.

The hunt is for children ages from baby up through sixth grade.

After the egg hunt, everyone is invited for the free-will donation lunch in the center. There will be fun, prizes and food.