7/26/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

The 2017 Turtle Days Ski Races were off in nary a drop of snow, but the blunt tipped boards with straps held the crews of three together, more or less. Most of the contestants made errors in stepping in unison until the needed rhythm took over and the long stretch of pavement, the turn back at the end (likely the worst part of the race) and the race back were completed.