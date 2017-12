11/29/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

Small Business Saturday was celebrated by several businesses on Turtle Lake’s Main Street. The Bank of Turtle Lake and Dakota West Credit Union close earlier on weekends but Rust’s Hardware and Turtle Lake Drug were open for a good part of, or the entire afternoon.

Inside the latter two stores, the good deals for beginning holiday shopping filled the aisles, with both new and standard merchandise on hand.