10/25/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

When people around us retire after 20 years, most of those who continue to work wonder what the retirees do with their free time. People such as Elaine Wahl, just keep on working, busy as the Energizer bunny.

On October 10, employees, past and present, friends and family attended an open house for Elaine Wahl to congratulate her on 50 years of service at the Turtle Lake Community Memorial Hospital.

Wahl started working as a nurse’s aide at the hospital on October 1, 1967, spending nine years in that position; then moving to her present position in Central Supply and Purchasing and another 41 years of service.