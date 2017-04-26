4/26/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

When Bev Neumiller received a letter from Sonny Duran of Onaga Elementary School in Yucca Valley, California, she was impressed with the quality of the letter and the special request for more information about the town with its “interesting name.”

Neumiller brought the issue to the Turtle Lake Chamber of Progress along with her ideas of what she would include in her reply. The Chamber agreed that her plan was a good one and would please the student and possibly surprise him with the items she was going to include.