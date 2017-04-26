Taste of Turtle lake wins again
By ALLAN TINKER
The annual Taste of Turtle Lake again served an enthusiastic crowd at their April 10 event at the American Legion Hall. With one pie-only donor and 18 booths providing food items and another seven pies, the event raised $205 for the Parks for Kids fund and another $767, less expenses, for the Chamber.
For the price of $6, guests could sample a patriotic potato salad, Lutheran rice, chips and salsa, meatballs, avocado, corn and black bean salad, vegetable pizza, strawberries and/or oranges dipped in chocolate, meat and cheese kabobs, mini-wienies, homemade ice cream, mini-fruit pizza, chicken wings, pulled pork, salad, chicken and dumplings, knoephla soup, chokecherry float or pizza.
Dakota West Credit Union donated both the cups used and stamps for mailing letters.