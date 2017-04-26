4/26/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

The annual Taste of Turtle Lake again served an enthusiastic crowd at their April 10 event at the American Legion Hall. With one pie-only donor and 18 booths providing food items and another seven pies, the event raised $205 for the Parks for Kids fund and another $767, less expenses, for the Chamber.

For the price of $6, guests could sample a patriotic potato salad, Lutheran rice, chips and salsa, meatballs, avocado, corn and black bean salad, vegetable pizza, strawberries and/or oranges dipped in chocolate, meat and cheese kabobs, mini-wienies, homemade ice cream, mini-fruit pizza, chicken wings, pulled pork, salad, chicken and dumplings, knoephla soup, chokecherry float or pizza.

Dakota West Credit Union donated both the cups used and stamps for mailing letters.

