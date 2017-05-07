7/05/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER, information provided by Tim Turnbull

The Randy James Band will play for Turtle Days on Saturday night on Main Street. The band has been in many locations in the central North Dakota area for some time, playing in Mercer, Washburn, McClusky and Turtle Lake within the last few months. The band is brought to Turtle Days 2017 by the Dakota Feeder Calf Show group.

A visit with the band is worth admission price alone, with the individual stories behind the music they provide and the rest of the story of the places they have been, played and who they have met.