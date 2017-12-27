12/27/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

Snow removal, fun events and sports highlighted the January Turtle Lake-Mercer School board meeting.

People gathered from many places to take part in the thank you from Mike Herman for the support in his illness and recovery at the Turtle Lake American Legion Hall. The hall filled to overflow with standing room only for the meal, visiting, and live auction of donated items.

Garrison and CHI St. Alexius Turtle Lake Hospital administrator Todd Graeber, Turtle Lake Assistant Administrator Kathy Hanson and Hospital Association Joel Johnson gathered to present the plan for the front entrance renovation and remodel project for the hospital

Patrick Butler, current CEO of Northland Community Health Center, spoke on the rapid growth of the NCHC sites, services and recent expansion to Bismarck.

The Turtle Lake-Mercer-McClusky Trojans are the 2017 District 10 champions, defeating the Washburn Cardinals, 49-37, in front of a nearly full house at Washburn.

