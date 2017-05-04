4/05/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

Turtle Lake Community Hospital Association President Rhonda Stradinger and Vice-president Joel Johnson were part of an awards luncheon in Minot on March 15. They were one of 75 groups that received monies at the luncheon.

They received the $5,000 grant donation on behalf of the Hospital Association from St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation.

Presenting the $5,000 grant award were St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation Directors Melissa Burud and Mark Jantzer.

Stradinger and Johnson noted, “The grant will go towards our new hospital front entrance and handicap ramp project.”

They added, “We continue to apply for grants and have a fundraiser planned for the near future.”

