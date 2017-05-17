5/17/17 (Wed)

Mrs. Diane Cullum, Advisor

The Senior High (10-12) team competed in two competitions this year. They were Wing and Regionals held at Rugby. They placed 5th at Wing and tied for 3rd at the Regional Competition

The grades 7-9 team competed in one competition held at Wing. They tied for 3rd at that competition.

10-12 Team: Cassidy Schafer, Donald Goven, Brooke Goven, Erin Schwalk, Ryeleight Laib and Benjamin Goven. Alternates: Shaun Stute, Trey Klain and Brenden Bergquist.

7-9 Tea