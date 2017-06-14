6/14/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

Alex Brazeal, Watershed Coordinator for South McLean County Soil Conservation District, and Christine McEwen, District Clerk for SMCSCD, reported that tree sales for their two days of tree sales on consecutive “tree days”, one per week on June 2 and June 9, stood at $1,300. They estimated approximately 25 tree buyers made up the sales, with a few browsers and tag-alongs helping. This dollar amount does not include the tree sales that are pre-ordered.

Only one tree variety was highly discounted, due to a preordered sale that fell through, the elderberry trees were only $1, take as many as you want.

The elderberry trees produce crops of pretty blossoms followed by berries famous for winemaking, jellies and many home remedies for skin, joint and digestive complaints.

