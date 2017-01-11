11/01/17 (Wed)

The Turtle Lake Area Community Chest letter has probably arrived in mailboxes already. Residents are asked to take the time to read the information and note the groups that will receive donations. The Community Chest and its volunteers depend on everyone to make the drive a success.

October 2017, is designated as Turtle Lake Community Chest Drive’s fund drive month.

This year 15 organizations will again benefit from resident generosity. The goal is $7,000.

In 2015, the group of Community Chest volunteers was able to distribute $450 to each organization, which was “great” according to Community Chest Chair Linda Huelsman.