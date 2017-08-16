8/16/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER

Turtle Lake American Legion has decided to offer flags free of charge to Turtle Lake and Mercer residents who agree to display the flags according to the proper etiquette.

Legionnaire Clyde Nelson stated that it would be nice to see a flag flying on every street in both towns.

The flags are embroidered nylon fabric and 3 by 5 feet-long. The poles and lighting (for night display are up to the displayer. The flags will come with the brochure that explains flag etiquette.

Nelson noted that the nylon flags, depending upon the weather, if displayed 24-hours a day will last a year or more.

Nelson explained that often people simply do not know what is proper for display of the American flag and this is the Legion’s attempt to help with proper display for those who would like to do so.

Nelson asked people to call him if further questions or for help in obtaining a flag pole. They have a good site with reasonably priced poles for reference.

Nelson’s telephone number is 701-448-2568.

The Legion website has complete information available on flag etiquette, also.

The following is abridged excerpts from that site.

