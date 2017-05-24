5/24/17 (Wed)

Sunday will mark commencement exercises for Turtle Lake-Mercer senior the Class of 2017. Graduation will take place at the Turtle Lake-Mercer School gymnasium at 2 p.m. on May 28.

Top honors in the class go to Valedictorian Cassidy Schafer and Salutatorian Zoe Smalls. Other students earning honors are Donald Goven and Shayleigh O’Hanlon. Schafer is the daughter of Shawn and Lani Schafer and Smalls is the daughter of Kara Smalls and Terrell Smalls.