4/19/17 (Wed)



Turtle Lake-Mercer School held its prom on Saturday, April 8, at the gym with decorations of star-like sky and waterfall, with mountains, pine trees, moose, lions and rocks surrounded by the runway.

The theme for the prom entitled “Meet In the Middle.” There were 23 couples attending the Grand March. Some young women wore sequined dresses; young men were in formal attire with matching ties for their date’s attire.