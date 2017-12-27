12/27/17 (Wed)

By ALLAN TINKER,

Photos and information courtesy Jessica Anderson

Students and Staff from Turtle Lake Mercer School braved the frigid temperatures on Friday, December 22, to spread some Christmas cheer. The kindergarten through grade six students sang Christmas carols for residents of the swing bed at Community Memorial Hospital, Turtle Lake Manor and businesses on Main Street Turtle Lake.

A light snow cover made the event festive and the warm greetings helped stir Christmas cheer throughout the community. Jessica Anderson, instru