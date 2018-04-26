4/26/18 (Thu)

The Mountrail County 4-H held one of their Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser in Plaza at the Plaza Schools on Sunday, April 15.

Attendees were treated to pancakes, sausage, juice, and coffee made by 4-H families at the event. Socializing with people in these southern county communities was one of the bonuses. Along with the breakfast, raffle items were available to browse and purchase raffle tickets for the chance to win. Prizes include to name a few: Kayaks, Prize drawing will be held during the Stanley Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, May 6 at the Mountrail County South Complex.