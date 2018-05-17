5/17/18 (Thu)

Bond referendum passes with 72 percent of the vote

By Jerry W. Kram

In this case, the second time was charmed.

After an August referendum failed to reach the 60 percent supermajority required by the state of North Dakota, supporters of a $5.4 million bond measure put on a full court press to encourage a positive vote Tuesday. They succeeded easily as the yes votes outnumbered the nays 256 to 98 with one spoiled ballot – 72 percent of voters supported the project.

“I’m super excited,” said Parshall School Board President Michelle Hoff. “I am beyond grateful that people were able to come out and vote and support our district. I think it is a message to our community that we are ready to go forward and build a future for our students and town.”

The ballots will be officially canvassed at a School Board meeting Monday. Hoff said the board will be meeting with project managers EngTech and Consolidated Construction to map out the next steps in the planning and construction process. She noted that one key part of that agenda will be planning informational meetings to regularly update the public on the progress of design and construction. The school should be ready for classes in the fall or early winter of 2019.