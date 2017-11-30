11/30/17 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

The Parshall School Board approved the second reading and final adoption of new rules affecting the eligibility of students in extra-curricular activities.

As on the beginning of the second semester of the 2017-18 school year, which begins Jan. 3, students will have to be passing all of their classes to participate in sports, music, drama and other school related activities. Currently student may participate in those activities if they are failing one class.

School Superintendent Beth Schwarz said she was proud of how students were reacting to the new policy. She said the students were aware that the board was considering the new policy but none attended the board meeting to oppose the policy.

“The students were not jumping up and down and super happy,” Schwarz said. “But we already see that some students are adjusting their habits to get their grades up to passing. I think it is a very positive thing. They are responding in positive and respectful manner. They did come in and express their concerns.”

The school performs eligibility checks every two weeks. That means that if a student is ineligible they will be suspended from extra-curricular activities for two weeks while they work on getting their grades up. In the Parshall school system, a D is a passing grade, reflecting a score of 60 percent or better.